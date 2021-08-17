Borussia Dortmund legend Erling Haaland has encouraged him to join Liverpool.

Michael Rummenigge, a former Borussia Dortmund player, has urged Liverpool to complete the transfer of Erling Haaland next summer.

The 21-year-old forward has been one of European football’s hottest talents for the past two seasons, averaging about a goal per game.

Since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the January 2020 transfer window, Haaland has 62 goals in 61 games.

Because of his outstanding performance, the forward has been linked with a number of prominent European teams, including Liverpool.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United have all been linked with a summer move for the Norway international.

In November, Red Bull Salzburg Sporting Director Christoph Freund predicted that if Haaland leaves Dortmund, he will “land” at Liverpool rather than United or Real Madrid.

Rummenigge, a former Dortmund player, has backed the Reds to sign the Dortmund star next summer.

“Yes,” he said to Sport1. They [Haaland and Mbappe] have the ability to get there. After this season, we’ll have to see where he goes.

“Because Real and Barca are both in financial trouble, I could see him relocating to England. His father used to go there as well. For Haaland, I can easily see Liverpool.”

Before continuing, he said, “Haaland is a unique phenomenon.” Every 30 or 40 years, a player like that emerges.

“I’m not sure what his career ambitions are, but it’s excellent that he’s still wearing the black and yellow this season for Dortmund.

“He’s a goal machine, and when he starts running, his opponents flee to the right and left. At that age, I’ve never seen anything like him.

“His size has only one flaw: his headers. He isn’t scoring nearly enough goals. Otherwise, Haaland is a consummate professional.”

Both Manchester City and Chelsea have been connected with the forward in recent months as they try to improve their respective forward lines this summer.

Bayern Munich’s sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, has stated that the team would be amateurs if it did not consider a deal for Haaland next summer.

Salihamidzic revealed Bayern’s interest in in an interview with Sport1. “The summary has come to an end.”