Borrowing is decreasing as the economy improves and tax revenues rise.

According to official numbers, government borrowing lessened in May as the easing of shutdown restrictions aided the UK’s economic recovery and increased tax collections.

Government borrowing was £24.3 billion in May, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), down from £43.8 billion a year earlier at the height of the pandemic.

Revenues to the central government increased £7.5 billion year on year to £56.9 billion after restrictions were loosened further last month, with indoor hospitality reopening on May 17, boosting the economy.

The numbers reveal that government spending declined £10.9 billion to £81.8 billion in May.

Despite the year-on-year drop, the ONS said it was still the second largest May borrowing on record, and £18.9 billion more than in May 2019 before the epidemic.

The Office for National Statistics lowered down borrowing for the financial year to the end of March by £1.1 billion to £299.2 billion, however this was still the most since the end of WWII and equivalent to 14.3 percent of UK GDP (GDP).

The government also lowered its forecast for April borrowing from £31.7 billion to £29.1 billion.

At the end of May, the total amount of government debt was £2.2 trillion, or roughly 99.2 percent of GDP, the highest ratio since March 1962, when it was 99.5 percent.

Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, reaffirmed his commitment to “put the public finances on a sustainable platform.”

“That’s why, in March, I laid out the painful but necessary steps we’re taking to keep debt under control in the coming years,” he continued.

We believe the government will be forced to keep to its promises to raise company tax in 2023.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, the government has unleashed a vast support package to help households and businesses cope with the crisis, with measures totaling almost £350 billion.

Day-to-day government spending has risen from £204.2 billion to £942.6 billion as a result.

However, since the tight limitations were lifted, the economy has been rebounding at an astonishing rate. (This is a brief piece.)