Boris Johnson’s’moral authority’ to enforce Plan B in humiliating PMQs is questioned by Keir Starmer.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour Party’s leader, asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson today if he still had the “moral authority” to expect the public to put up with more covid restrictions.

On the morning after new film poured fuel on an already boiling crisis, Mr Johnson began what could be the toughest Prime Minister’s Questions of his presidency.

According to the Daily Mirror, a staff party was held on December 18 last year, during which games were played, food and beverages were supplied, and over 50 people were “cheek by jowl” despite the fact that indoor meetings were prohibited at the time.

However, ITV News published a recording of a practice press conference held on December 22, in which Allegra Stratton, the Prime Minister’s then press spokeswoman, appeared to laugh and joke about a party attended a few days earlier.

Mr Johnson described the video as “infuriating” this morning, but said he had been “repeatedly assured” that no Covid rules had been infringed.

He also stated that the Cabinet Secretary will conduct a formal investigation and that any proof of rule violations would be turned over to the Metropolitan Police.

The clip has arrived at a particularly inconvenient time for Downing Street, with various reports this morning claiming that additional steps to combat the spread of the Omicron variety had been implemented.

Mr Starmer responded to Mr Johnson’s criticism of the focus on incidents from “a year ago” by saying, “But it is not only a year ago, we are facing a new variant.”

“It’s possible we’ll have to go to Plan B this afternoon.” Even the Prime Minister must recognize the harm he’s done to his credibility in upholding the regulations in the present and future.” Mr Starmer had previously highlighted the experiences of Trisha Greenhalgh, a GP who lost her mother to covid shortly after the party and was unable to visit her in hospital as she died.

“Trisha made a tremendous personal sacrifice to do the right thing, to follow the laws, and to contribute in the virus’s defeat,” he stated. That’s exactly what she was told to do.

“Last Christmas, most people were like Trisha. “No one was. “The summary comes to an end.”