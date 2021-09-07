Boris Johnson’s three major social care reforms will have an impact on every British citizen.

The government has unveiled its plans for the largest NHS catch-up program in England’s history, as well as a major revamp of the social care system.

As the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, the NHS waiting list has reached an all-time high.

The social care system has been in desperate need of change for years, and the recent crisis has compounded workforce and sustainability difficulties.

The government has committed to spending £36 billion over the next three years to assist the NHS in recovering from the coronavirus pandemic and reforming the adult social care system so that people are no longer faced with catastrophic care expenses.

From October 2023, no one will be required to pay more than £86,000 for social care, regardless of their financial situation.

For those with assets of less than £20,000, the government will cover the entire cost of care, while those with assets of £20,000 to £100,000 will get a contribution.

It will be funded by a UK-wide health and social care charge, based on National Insurance contributions paid by working adults, beginning in April 2022.

National Insurance rates will increase by 1.25 percentage points between 2022 and 2023.

The fee will show as a separate entry on people’s pay slips starting in April 2023. Working adults over the age of pension will contribute at this time.

The government is also raising the dividend tax rate by 1.25 percentage points to guarantee that everyone who receives dividend income makes the same contribution.

The tax will be progressive, meaning that individuals with higher incomes will pay a higher rate.

A basic rate taxpayer earning £24,100 will pay £180 per year, whereas a higher rate taxpayer earning £67,100 will pay £715 per year.

The money will help the NHS focus on innovation while also funding an additional nine million tests, scans, and surgeries.

Between 2022-23 and 2024-25, £5.3 billion will be spent on social care.

The minimal floor and cap will be funded with less than half of this.

Around £500 million will be spent on workforce training and skills, as well as money to improve local government payment rates, integration, and quality.

Some of the funds will go to the social care sector. “The summary has come to an end.”