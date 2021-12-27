Boris Johnson’s plans, the Boxing Day tragedy, and the weather on New Year’s Eve

Following a briefing on the impact of Christmas on covid infections and hospital demands, Boris Johnson is “not expected” to propose further limits to control the Omicron variety in England.

Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, and Sir Patrick Vallance, the top scientific adviser, were due to brief the Prime Minister on Monday in what was characterized as an internal Government meeting.

According to the PA news agency, no announcement is expected to come out of the meeting, potentially putting England at odds with the rest of the UK, which has implemented post-Christmas restrictions.

The UK Government’s Plan B guideline is currently in effect in England, which includes instructions on working from home, wearing masks in stores and other public places, and using covid passes to obtain entrance to large events.

A automobile with a suspected drug driver at the wheel murdered a man.

After the Boxing Day tragedy in Southway, Skelmersdale, at around 9.25 p.m., police are looking for witnesses.

“This was a devastating occurrence,” said Sergeant Martin Wilcock of the Lancashire Police TacOps squad. “First and foremost, our sympathies are with the family and friends of the guy who died.”

“We’re working very hard right now to piece together what happened, and we’re urging anyone with knowledge about this crash to contact us.”

According to the Met Office, temperatures on New Year’s Eve could be the mildest on record.

The previous New Year’s Eve record of 14.8 degrees Celsius (58.64 degrees Fahrenheit) was achieved in 2011.

However, in some regions of the UK, that level may be matched, if not exceeded, this year.

“The record is 14.8C on New Year’s Eve, and that was in 2011,” said Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst. “Temperatures seem like they’ll be 14 to 15C (57.2-59F), so temperatures might be that value.”