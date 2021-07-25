Boris Johnson’s pandemic recovery strategy would focus on “fighting criminality.”

When Boris Johnson emerges from his exile, he will want to change the focus to combatting crime in order to offset criticism over the “pingdemic” and police resentment at Home Secretary Priti Patel.

After leaving quarantine at his Chequers country residence due to a coronavirus contact, the Prime Minister is set to present his new “beating crime plan” on Tuesday.

Mr Johnson has pledged to guarantee that every victim of crime has “a identified officer to call – someone who is immediately on your side” as he begins his third year in No 10.

His government has been chastised for laws that have resulted in staff shortages as illnesses have increased during his time in isolation following a meeting with Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

The Police Federation of England and Wales, which represents rank-and-file officers, also issued an unprecedented rebuke to Ms Patel.

After characterizing a highly contested salary freeze as “the ultimate straw,” the organisation stated it no longer has faith in the Home Secretary.

“We need to redouble our efforts now, to continue to put more police out on the street, and to back them all the way,” Mr Johnson wrote in the Sunday Express.

“We want everyone to know that if you are a victim of crime, you have a designated officer to call — someone who is immediately on your side,” he wrote.

John Apter, the national leader of the Police Federation, said on Thursday that his members are “very angry with this government.”

“They had PPE shortages at the start of this pandemic and were not even prioritized for vaccination,” he continued.

“They’re still being politicized, and this pay announcement is the icing on the cake.

“As the representative of over 130,000 police officers, I can state definitely that we have no confidence in the current Home Secretary. I can’t look my coworkers in the eyes and remain silent.”

Meanwhile, Mr Javid claimed on Saturday that he had made a “complete recovery” and that his “symptoms were extremely minor, thanks to great immunizations,” as he urged people to obtain their vaccinations.

On July 17, he obtained a positive test result for a coronavirus infection, which sent Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to the hospital. “The summary has come to an end.”