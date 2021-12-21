Boris Johnson’s next announcement as Prime Minister will be when he “considers outlawing indoor mixing.”

In recent weeks, Boris Johnson has made regular pronouncements from Downing Street to keep the nation informed about the mounting threat of the Omicron variety.

Last Wednesday, the Prime Minister gave a news conference in which he urged people to receive booster shots as part of a “great national fightback” against the new strain.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, speaking at the same briefing, cautioned that the worst is still to come as the UK struggles with “two epidemics.”

The date for the UK lockdown has been ‘leaked’ as a ‘penciled in’ date for Boris Johnson’s next statement.

Since the last press conference, coronavirus cases have continued to grow at an alarming rate, prompting allegations that the government is considering tightening restrictions.

Mr Johnson called a Cabinet meeting yesterday after the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) warned that if no additional precautions are taken, covid deaths could increase to 6,000 per day.

Insiders at Whitehall suggest that the PM is considering a return to Step 2 limits in England, according to the Mirror.

Indoor mixing would be prohibited, and hospitality establishments would be forced to serve customers outside.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Mr Johnson has been offered with three alternatives for combating the virus’s spread.

This ranged from advice to restrict indoor interaction to rules on home mixing, social separation, and a pub and restaurant curfew, as well as a complete lockdown.

Ministers like Dominic Raab and Sajid Javid have refused to rule out imposing limits before the holidays.

“I really can’t offer hard and fast assurances,” Mr Raab told Sky News.

The Prime Minister faces some difficult choices, and I’m confident he’ll think long and hard about them.”

When will Boris Johnson make his next statement?

The exact form of the additional limits will be disclosed in a Downing Street press conference once the Prime Minister has considered the possibilities.

The next briefing has not yet been set, however they are frequently announced at short notice.

According to the Sunday Times, an announcement is planned for Boxing Day, with measures perhaps beginning as early as December 27.