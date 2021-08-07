Boris Johnson’s net approval rating has dropped in a recent poll.

According to a poll, nearly half of respondents disapprove of Boris Johnson’s performance as Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister’s net approval rating has dropped to -16 percent, down from -13 percent a week ago and the lowest level ever measured by pollster Opinium.

Only 34% of those polled approved of the Prime Minister’s job performance, while 49% disapproved — a two-point increase in a fortnight.

After rounding, he has a -16 percent approval rating, which is the lowest of the 53 times the pollster has posed the question.

Despite an uptick in support for the government’s handling of the pandemic, Mr Johnson’s personal rating fell from a net -16 percent a fortnight ago to -9 percent.

The Conservatives’ poll lead has remained reasonably consistent, decreasing one point to 42 percent in the last fortnight, while Labour’s share of the vote has remained unchanged at 35 percent.

The poll will provide little comfort to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, whose net approval rating has dropped from 6% to -11 percent, the joint lowest in the Opinium series.

“It’s just after rounding, but our newest survey shows Boris Johnson with his lowest popularity rating of any of the 53 times we’ve asked the subject since he became Prime Minister,” said Adam Drummond, Opinium’s head of political polling.

“While his so-called ‘vaccine bounce’ of recent months may be over, the Conservatives still hold a comfortable seven-point advantage in the polls, thanks in part to Starmer’s similarly low approval ratings.

“However, even though his popularity is waning, the Prime Minister should never be dismissed. He has already recovered from low polling numbers, and he may be able to do it again.”

— On the 5th and 6th of August, Opinium Research conducted an online poll of 2,000 UK people. The results were weighted according to representative criteria.