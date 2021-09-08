Boris Johnson’s manifesto-breaking plan to reform social care will be put to the test in the Commons today.

Boris Johnson will try to persuade Conservative MPs to support his plan to fix social care in England in a Commons vote today (Wednesday), just one day after the manifesto-busting new policy was announced.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister took a political risk by abandoning an election promise by hiking national insurance contributions to address the NHS backlog created by Covid and to implement long-overdue reform of England’s social care system.

When the ideas were first disclosed, Tory resistance was intense, but any backbench revolt looked to have died down by yesterday, with MPs offering little opposition to the PM when he presented his proposals to the Commons.

However, the idea, together with another manifesto-breaking announcement to temporarily suspend the “triple lock” on pensions, takes Mr Johnson away from his typical low-tax conservatism.

The Prime Minister also declined to provide a solid assurance that taxes would not be raised again, although stating that he did not want this to happen.

“I don’t want any more tax hikes in this parliament,” she said. He was flanked by Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak during a press conference in Downing Street.

“There are not many people in the Conservative Party… who are more dedicated to cutting taxes, bearing down on taxes where we can, than the three people here before you today,” he stated.

“None of us standing here wants to be in a situation where we have to raise taxes,” Mr Sunak remarked.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank, on the other hand, predicted that the announcements would result in tax revenues reaching their highest ever share of national income, and that when combined with prior announcements, the tax burden will reach its highest-ever sustained level.

Before today’s vote, Mr Johnson is due to address the crucial 1922 committee of backbench Tory MPs.

According to the government's plan, a new health and social care charge will be introduced, based on a 1.25 percentage-point rise in national insurance (NI).