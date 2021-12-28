Boris Johnson’s announcement: When will the Prime Minister provide the next update?

In recent weeks, Boris Johnson has given regular briefings at Downing Street to keep the nation informed about the mounting threat posed by the Omicron variety.

Following a record number of positive instances, the Prime Minister was said to be mulling reintroducing “step two” restrictions this week.

Following a data briefing yesterday, the administration indicated that no new restrictions will be enforced before the New Year.

In a series of tweets, Mr Johnson said: “We will continue to closely monitor the data, but no further limits will be implemented in England before the New Year.

“However, considering the increasing incidence of Omicron instances, I would advise everyone to remain careful.

“Most importantly, I strongly advise everyone to receive their first, second, or booster vaccine as soon as possible in order to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

The Prime Minister confirmed last week that data will be reviewed “hour by hour” and that the government will take measures if necessary.

He stated, ” “Unfortunately, I must inform people that we will have to keep the option of taking additional action to protect the public, public health, and our NHS on the table.

“We will not hesitate to act.”

”

When will Boris Johnson make his next statement?

If the Prime Minister decides to take action, the nature of the new limits will be revealed at a press conference at Downing Street.

The next briefing’s date has yet to be determined, however these are frequently announced at short notice.

However, the announcement yesterday that no rules would be implemented before the New Year means that no Downing Street news conference would take place until 2022.