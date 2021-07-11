Boris Johnson’s £11.6 billion climate fund will be deducted from the assistance budget, according to a report.

According to the Independent, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s commitment of £11.6 billion to help poorer countries combat climate change will be paid from the government’s aid budget.

Mr Johnson praised the £11.6 billion promise over five years at the G7 conference in Cornwall last month, saying: “We, as the wealthier nations of the Earth, need to establish our credibility with those countries in pushing them to make CO2 cuts.”

“Because our country, as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, is accountable for a massive carbon budget already present in the atmosphere.”

The funding would go toward a $100 billion UN yearly budget to address the climate emergency.

The government has “quietly agreed” the £11.6 billion will come from official development assistance (ODA), the aid budget, according to the newspaper.

According to activists, this violates a UN commitment that climate funding must be “new and additional.”

The Government has already faced criticism for its intentions to cut the aid budget by £4 billion each year, with the World Health Organization predicting that “hundreds of thousands of people” may die as a result.

“Reducing the aid budget while leaning on it as the only source of climate money will certainly damage the most disadvantaged in society,” said Catherine Pettengell, director of the Climate Action Network UK.

“We applaud the UK’s commitment to climate finance,” said Oxfam senior climate adviser Tracy Carty, “but when it comes from a diminishing assistance budget, it’s a little like your bailiff leaving a bunch of flowers.”

Preet Gill, the shadow secretary of state for international development, claimed the “empty greenwashing” will harm “the world’s most vulnerable people” and diminish their ability to address the climate problem.

The “international climate financing obligations are new and extra to any earlier promises” to the UN fund, according to the Foreign Office.

“While the pandemic’s seismic impact on the UK economy has forced us to make difficult but essential decisions, the UK assistance budget this year will still be more than £10 billion, making us one of the largest donors in the G7,” a spokeswoman said.