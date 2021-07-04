Boris Johnson will hold a news conference on Monday to “restore people’s freedom.”

Boris Johnson will hold a news conference on Monday to outline his plans to “restore people’s freedoms” beginning July 19.

The Prime Minister, according to Downing Street, wants to give the people and businesses more time to prepare for the July 19 unlocking, so he will provide an update before his formal announcement next week.

The outcomes of the government’s reviews into the usage of vaccine passports and the future of social distancing recommendations will also be made public.

After July 19, wearing a face mask will be a “personal choice.”

The announcement of a press conference comes after Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick indicated that after the “terminus date,” life in England should “return to normality as much as possible” due to the vaccine’s efficacy in averting serious sickness.

The country had entered the “last furlong” of coronavirus limitations, according to the Cabinet minister.

According to reports, Mr Johnson is planning to repeal social distancing measures and repeal the law requiring women to wear face veils on “independence day.”

Officials said the Prime Minister would give an update on the next actions regarding the one-metre-plus norm in hospitality events, mask use, and working from home on Monday.

No 10 added that in addition to publishing the taskforce reports, it will also provide an update on what will happen next with care home visits.

Before making his declaration, the Prime Minister remarked that people would have to “exercise judgment” to protect themselves from Covid-19, indicating that the government will move away from imposing legislative limitations and instead allow people to make their own decisions.

“Thanks to the effective rollout of our immunization campaign, we are carefully proceeding through our road plan,” Mr Johnson added.

“Today, we’ll lay out how, when we get to Step 4, we’ll restore people’s liberty.”

“However, I must emphasize that the pandemic is far from ended, and that the number of cases will continue to climb in the next weeks.”

“As we learn to live with this virus, we must all continue to carefully manage the dangers associated with covid and use judgment in our daily activities.”

With Mr Johnson set to deliver his State of the Union speech, Health Secretary Sajid Javid will be in charge of revealing the Government’s plans to Parliament.

The Government is where the summary comes to a conclusion.