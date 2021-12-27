Boris Johnson will hold a Covid meeting today at 4 p.m.

At 4 p.m. today, officials anticipate to receive further information on how the Omicron variety is affecting England.

According to the Press Association, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unlikely to impose any additional limitations on England.

At 4 p.m., statistics on how quickly the new variation is spreading across the country will be provided.

Boris Johnson is meeting with England’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, who is set to be knighted in the New Year’s Honours List.

According to the Mirror, the virtual meeting, which will be convened by the Prime Minister from Chequers, will evaluate whether further Covid limits are required to combat Omicron.

Mr Johnson is unlikely to impose further regulations, according to the PA news agency, because his Cabinet is adamant that more restrictions on liberties are unnecessary.

“I think the prime minister would do well to wait and watch what happens in the next few days, because by next week we will have a very good notion whether these big numbers of infections are going to translate into hospital cases,” Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said.

“However, at this time, I would advise prudence because of the economic and personal costs of locking people up unnecessarily.”