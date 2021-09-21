Boris Johnson will face seven challenges upon his return from the United States.

Boris Johnson will visit the White House for the first time as Prime Minister this week.

The Prime Minister has set his eyes on climate change, urging countries to contribute to a £100 billion climate fund before the COP26 meeting in Glasgow in October.

However, while the Prime Minister is in America to discuss climate change, there are fires that need to be put out at home.

British consumers are suffering a “triple whammy” of rising petrol prices, taxes, and reduced benefits, according to Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband.

The Mirror has looked at seven of the most serious challenges that the Prime Minister will face when he returns from his trip to the United States.

In recent months, supply constraints have been hurting supermarket shelves, with a dearth of HGV drivers, the covid epidemic, and Brexit all being blamed for supplies not making it to some stores.

The Food and Drink Federation’s outgoing chief executive, Ian Wright, has warned that supply challenges are “likely to get worse” as the labor market shifts following Covid’s departure.

“The UK shopper could have previously expected just about every thing they wanted to be on the shelf or in the restaurant all of the time,” Mr Wright said earlier this month.

“It’s over, and I don’t think it’ll return.”

Boris Johnson revealed on his flight to New York that the supply shortages might linger for months, possibly into the Christmas season.

“It could be faster, it could be lot faster,” the Prime Minister remarked. But, as you are aware, there are issues with shipping, containers, personnel, and a variety of other issues.”

The contentious removal of the £20-a-week increase to Universal Credit has sparked outrage on all sides of the political divide.

The payment, which offered struggling families an extra £1,040 per year owing to the pandemic, is going to be phased down this year, and a number of Tory MPs have already spoken out against the plans.

The measures will affect 6 million Britons, with Tory MPs and former leader Iain Duncan Smith among those urging the PM to reconsider.

