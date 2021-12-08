Boris Johnson will attend a press conference at Downing Street tonight.

As the Omicron strain of Covid-19 spreads, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will conduct a press conference at Downing Street.

The briefing will begin at 6 p.m. tonight, amid speculation that limits “already laid out in Plan B” may be imposed.

Covid permits for events, increased home-working, and mandatory mask-wearing could all be part of Plan B.

According to the Mirror, Health Secretary Sajid Javid verified community transmission across all regions of England, and Stormont declared last night that the strain has reached Northern Ireland.

Scotland and Wales have already reported cases.

Omicron infections in the UK are expected to quadruple every three days, according to scientific consultants from SAGE, the government advisory group.

Professor Neil Ferguson of SAGE commented on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “[Omicron] is likely to overtake Delta before Christmas at present rate, although precisely when is difficult to say.”

The Prime Minister is also set to face more questions regarding Christmas parties held at Downing Street last year during the country’s lockdown.

People will be able to work from home again, face masks will be required in more places, and vaccine passports will be introduced.

