Boris Johnson warns of an increase in Covid-19 cases as “independence day” approaches.

Coronavirus infections and deaths have continued to rise, despite Boris Johnson’s claim that the worst of the pandemic had passed.

As England’s limitations ease on Monday, the Prime Minister advised people not to “throw caution to the wind,” acknowledging that there might be more hospital admissions and deaths from Covid-19 in the “tough days and weeks ahead.”

The latest numbers revealed a total of 48,553 new cases, the largest number since January 15, and 63 deaths, the highest daily increase since March 26.

Mr Johnson has already stated that daily instances may reach 50,000 by Monday’s “independence day,” and Health Secretary Sajid Javid has stated that they could reach 100,000 by the summer.

However, the Prime Minister stated that the success of the immunization program meant that the economy could be fully reopened.

“If we are cautious and continue to respect this disease and its ongoing threat, it is quite likely – practically all scientists agree on this – that the worst of the pandemic is behind us,” he said in Coventry.

“There will be difficult days and weeks ahead as we deal with the current Delta variant wave, and there will be regrettably more hospitalizations and deaths, but with each passing day, we are erecting a higher wall of vaccine-acquired immunity.”

According to the latest figures, 46,097,464 people have received their first dose of vaccination, up from 60,374 the day before, and 35,341,428 have been double-jabbed, up from 185,661.

Ministers were obliged to deny that plans for England’s reopening were a “total disaster,” with official guidance and a voluntary approach replacing legislation.

Despite the fact that it will no longer be a legal necessity, shoppers will be required to wear face masks and table service should remain in pubs and bars, according to the latest Government guidance.

Both labor unions and employers have slammed the plan, accusing government of sending out “mixed messages” while leaving businesses little time to prepare for the new regime.

Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, and Waitrose have all stated that customers will be encouraged to wear masks.

