Boris Johnson warns of an impending winter Covid’storm cloud.’

Boris Johnson has urged people to get vaccinated, warning of an impending Covid “storm cloud” from Europe.

At a Downing Street press conference, Prime Minister David Cameron said a new wave of the virus was sweeping the continent, and experts “don’t yet know the extent to which it may wash up on our shores.”

“We must all get vaccinated as soon as we are eligible,” Mr Johnson added, in order to avoid a repeat of lockdowns or Covid restrictions.

The remarks came after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) suggested that the booster program be extended to persons aged 40 to 49 years old.

