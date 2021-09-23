Boris Johnson wants humanity to “grow up” and deal with climate change.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reminded international leaders that the Earth is not “some unbreakable toy,” and that the upcoming COP26 meeting in Glasgow will be “the turning moment for civilization.”

Mr Johnson gave a speech to the United Nations General Assembly this morning (Thursday) in which he acknowledged that an increase in temperatures is unavoidable, but that we may aim to “restrain that expansion.”

The speech came at the end of the Prime Minister’s trip to the United States, which included talks about trade, the Covid-19 pandemic, and climate change.

Mr Johnson told the assembly that it was time for “humanity to mature,” citing the coronavirus outbreak as an example of “doomy experts being proven wrong.”

“The world – this lovely blue orb with its eggshell crust and wisp of an atmosphere – is not an unbreakable toy, a bouncing plastic romper room against which we can throw ourselves to our hearts’ content,” he said.

“We are causing such irrevocable harm on a daily, monthly, and annual basis that, long before a million years have passed, we will have effectively rendered our lovely planet uninhabitable — not only for us, but for many other species as well.

“That is why the COP26 meeting in Glasgow is a watershed moment for humanity.”

The UN meeting will take place in Glasgow from late October to early November to “accelerate action toward the goals of the Paris Agreement,” a 2015 accord aimed at keeping global warming below 2 degrees Celsius.

The speech began by noting that humanity has been existing for roughly 200,000 years and that the average animal species lives for about a million years before evolving or dying out, implying that we are presently “sweet 16” in relative terms.

“We have reached that terrible age when we can approximately drive, unlock the liquor cupboard, and indulge in all sorts of activities that are not only potentially embarrassing but possibly fatal,” he said.

“We are just old enough to get ourselves into severe trouble,” says Oxford philosopher Toby Ord.

Mr Johnson’s environmental focus is a far cry from his previous climate skepticism.

On Monday, he admitted it. “The summary has come to an end.”