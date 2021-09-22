Boris Johnson urges world leaders to “grow up” and “fix the mess” caused by climate change denial.

According to the Associated Press, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge world leaders at the United Nations that humanity must “get up” and address the disaster created by ignoring climate change.

Johnson compared humanity to a 16-year-old in advance extracts of a speech he would give to the United Nations General Assembly late Wednesday released by the British government, comparing humanity to a “just old enough to get ourselves into serious trouble.”

“We have arrived at that crucial age when we can approximately drive, unlock the liquor cupboard, and indulge in all sorts of activities that are not only potentially embarrassing but even fatal,” the speech continues.

He advises that instead of wrecking the globe in the hopes that someone else will clean it up, humanity should put pressure on world leaders to take action.

In six weeks, Johnson will host a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. He’s using a trip to the United Nations General Assembly in New York to encourage governments for more money to help impoverished countries clean up their economies and stronger emissions-cutting objectives.

He will declare in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday that it is now or never if the world is to fulfill its goal of reducing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

“This is it, folks,” Johnson told the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday in Washington. “This is the point at which humanity must either take the required steps to avoid a catastrophic rise in global temperatures over the next hundred years, or we will fail.”

According to the speech, “we trust that someone else will clean up the mess we produce because that is what someone else has always done.” “We trash our environments again and over again, relying on the inductive reasoning that we’ve gotten away with it before, so we’ll get away with it again.

“My friends, humanity’s adolescence is drawing to a close,” Johnson stated, adding, “We must unite in a collective coming of age.”

