Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, will make an announcement tonight.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is expected to make a statement to the nation tonight.

According to Downing Street, the statement will be pre-recorded and will include an update on booster immunizations.

The announcement comes as the UK Covid Alert Level has been raised from Level 3 to Level 4 “in light of the significant increase in Omicron cases,” according to a joint statement from the four UK chief medical officers.

But it also comes as Johnson is under fire for a slew of stories and allegations involving many parties that occurred over the holiday season last year, when the UK was under a series of strict lockdown regulations.

According to a representative for No. 10, “This evening, the Prime Minister will address the nation from Downing Street, offering an update on the booster program. At 8 p.m., this will be televised.” According to the government, there have been a total of 48,854 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK as of 9 a.m. on Sunday.

A further 52 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, according to the report.

According to separate estimates from the Office for National Statistics, there have been 171,000 deaths in the UK where Covid-19 was indicated on the death certificate.