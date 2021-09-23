Boris Johnson supports the £20 reduction in Universal Credit.

Boris Johnson has shown no signs of backing down from his proposals to eliminate the £20 Universal Credit (UC) upgrade, implying that it can only be preserved if tax increases are used to pay for it.

During his tour to the United States, Prime Minister David Cameron said he had “every sympathy” for individuals surviving on benefits, but that the £5 to £6 billion needed to make the extra weekly payments permanent would have to “come out of some people’s pockets.”

As ministers wind down the uplift introduced at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, the government is planning to decrease Universal Credit (UC) by £20 per week.

Mr Johnson was asked if he felt the drop in the earnings of millions of people may become a “political problem” while speaking to reporters on the train from Washington DC to New York.

According to the most recent confirmed Government statistics, there were 5.9 million persons on UC as of July 8, with Citizens Advice estimating that more than a third are currently employed.

“I have great sympathy for those who are struggling, I really, truly do,” Mr Johnson told reporters on Wednesday, “but we have to recognize that in order to continue the Covid boost, you have to find another £5-6 billion in tax.” That’s got to come out of someone’s wallet.”

Making the extra weekly payments permanent, according to business minister Paul Scully, would be the equivalent of raising income tax by a cent or increasing fuel duty by three pence.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been insistent that it must cease by October, despite the Treasury providing an extra £20 per week to benefit beneficiaries during the outbreak. The increase was supposed to last a year, but the March Budget prolonged it for another six months.

During his visit to the United States, the Prime Minister was also asked if he could survive on £118 per week, the minimum wage required to qualify for state assistance if a worker becomes ill with Covid-19 and is not entitled to statutory sick pay.

Wages are on the rise, but earnings have been restrained for more than a decade, according to the Conservative Party leader. “The summary has come to an end.”