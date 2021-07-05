Boris Johnson states that all covid restrictions will be lifted on July 19th.

The government’s decision to eliminate all social constraints on July 19 has been announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson stated at a government press conference this evening that if his four tests are passed, he plans to move the UK to step four of his roadmap out of coronavirus measures on July 19.

The final decision will be made on July 12, and if it is approved, it will mean the end of social interaction guidelines, as well as no more gathering offenses or limits on the number of people who can attend live activities.

The Mayor of the Metropolitan Area encourages people to keep their facial coverings on.

All businesses, including nightclubs, will be permitted to reopen, and all capacity restrictions, including at large events, will be eliminated.

The present one metre plus requirement will be repealed following a study of social distancing, with the exception of a few particular locations, such as at the borders (the airport arrival hall).

Mr Johnson predicted that the number of illnesses and hospital admissions will continue to rise.

“Unfortunately, further deaths from covid must be accepted,” he stated.

However, he claims that vaccines are breaking the link between infection and death, claiming that the majority of patients currently in hospitals have not been vaccinated.

“We have to weigh the risks of the disease against the risks of continuing to impose legally enforceable limitations that have a negative impact on people’s lives, livelihoods, and businesses,” he said.

“To those who say we should wait another year, the alternative is to open up in the winter, when the virus will be at its strongest, or not at all this year,” he continued.

The Prime Minister indicated that if stage four goes forward, the legal necessity to wear facial coverings in public spaces will be eliminated – albeit guidance will recommend where you might want to wear them, such as enclosed or busy areas.

Wearing a facial covering may lower your risk as well as the risk to others, but it is up to the person to decide.

Specific legislative restrictions on certain companies, such as limits on seating, eating, and drinking, as well as table service, will be lifted.

The law limiting meetings to six people indoors and 30 outside will be repealed.