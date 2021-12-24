Boris Johnson speaks to the public ahead of Christmas as the number of instances of covid rises.

In a Christmas greeting to the nation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau encourages people to get their booster shots and pays tribute to those who have lost loved ones.

Boris Johnson said in a speech this morning that he wishes for a happier holiday season and a brighter future next year.

Boris Johnson also cautions that ‘omicron is growing’ in his 400-word statement.

“Though the time for buying presents is potentially running out, there is still a beautiful thing you can give your family and the country, and that is to get the jab, whether it is your first or second, or your booster,” the Prime Minister will remark.

“In order for next year’s celebrations to be even better than this year’s.”

He’ll also call a covid vaccination “an invisible and priceless present.”

“We’ve been getting the immunization that protects us and prevents us from infecting others,” the Prime Minister would say.

“And I hope it’s okay if I take satisfaction in the enormous sense of neighborliness that the people of this country have demonstrated.”

“We’re getting stabbed not just for ourselves, but for our friends, family, and everyone we meet.”

“After all, Jesus Christ’s teaching, which is at the center of this massive event, is that we should love our neighbors as we love ourselves.

“Let us therefore remember all those who are good neighbors and think of others.”

“Everyone who worked in the NHS over the holidays, our caregivers, and everyone involved in the wonderful vaccination campaign.”

The Prime Minister confirmed earlier last week that no additional Covid-19 limitations will be implemented before Christmas.

The government, on the other hand, has stated that the situation is carefully balanced and continues to be problematic across the country, with the Omicron variety continuing to rise and cases reaching an all-time high.

The government will continue to closely examine the data and, if required, will take action after Christmas.

“After two years of this pandemic, I can’t declare that we are through it,” the Prime Minister says as he opens his statement, referring to the spread of Omicron.

“How am I going to do it?”

When Omicron is surging, we must all work together to stop it from spreading. “The summary has come to an end.”