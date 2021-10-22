Boris Johnson should ‘think again’ about asylum reforms, according to celebrities who have signed a letter encouraging him to do so.

Celebrities have written to the Prime Minister, urging him to make the asylum system kinder, fairer, and more effective.

Actors Olivia Colman, Joanna Lumley, and Stephen Fry are among the 40 people who have signed an open letter to Boris Johnson, imploring him to “think again” about the UK’s planned asylum changes and to do more to support migrants.

“We are refugees, descendants of refugees, and friends of refugees,” claimed the letter, which was organized by a coalition of campaign groups called Together With Refugees and sent while the Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill was being debated in Parliament.

“For some of us, our lives would be in danger if we were living in Afghanistan right now, and we would have to flee.”

“We are pleased that the United Kingdom is providing protection to Afghan refugees who are eligible for an official system. People all throughout the country are going out of their way to make them feel welcome as they begin their new lives.

“However, many others have been abandoned and are in great danger. They’ll have to flee in whatever manner they can, whether on foot, by water, or in the back of a lorry. However, proposed new regulations would result in our country turning away those in severe need of protection, such as them.

“We must – and can – do more as a country.”

“That is why we support Together With Refugees’ plea for a kinder, fairer, and more effective refugee system in the United Kingdom.”

“This is not the time to dismiss them. Now is the time to extend a helping hand in the form of kindness and protection. We implore you to reconsider.” Fiona Shaw, Simon Callow, Imelda Staunton, Zoe Wanamaker, and Thandiwe Newton are among the signatories, as are the band Kaiser Chiefs, television personalities Robert Rinder and Gok Wan, and comedians Romesh Ranganathan, Frankie Boyle, and Shaparak Khorsandi, also known as Shappi.

“I had to quit Iran with my family when I was a child because my father’s life was in danger just because he is a prominent humorist who opposes those in authority,” Khorsandi explained.

“It’s horrifying to consider how many more people live in dread around the world, including in Afghanistan.””

