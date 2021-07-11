Boris Johnson sends a warning as he prepares to remove the lockdown.

As he prepares to address the country to declare whether the next round of unlocking in England can go ahead, Boris Johnson says “we are tantalizingly close” to lifting the final swath of coronavirus restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is anticipated to remark that the government can move to Step 4 of the road map to relax restrictions, but he will also warn that as the virus’s suppressive controls are removed, Covid-19 cases would rise.

On Monday afternoon, Mr Johnson will hold a news conference, and Health Secretary Sajid Javid will make the announcement in Parliament.

The unlocking would be based on four criteria, according to Downing Street: the success of the vaccine rollout, evidence that the vaccine is reducing hospitalisations and deaths, infection rates that do not threaten a spike in hospital admissions, and no new variants of concern that throw progress off track.

(Photo by PA Graphics)

“We are tantalizingly near to the final milestone in our road map out of lockdown,” Prime Minister David Cameron said, “but the plan to restore our freedoms must come with a warning.”

“While the incredible vaccine deployment has provided some protection against the virus to every adult, and the key relationship between cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities has been weakened, the global pandemic is far from ended.

“Cases will rise as we unlock, so our message will be clear as we confirm our plans today. Caution is essential, and we must all take responsibility to ensure that we do not reverse our success and continue to preserve our NHS.”

As of Friday, 80.3 million vaccine doses had been provided in the UK, with 45.7 million adults receiving a first dose (86.9%) and 34.5 million individuals receiving both doses (65.6 percent ).

Vaccines have avoided an estimated 8.5 million illnesses and 30,000 deaths in England alone, according to research from Public Health England (PHE) and the University of Cambridge.

The delay, according to Downing Street, has pushed the conclusion of the limitations closer to the school holidays, when transmission rates are likely to be lower.

