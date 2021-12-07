Boris Johnson Says His Love for Peppa Pig World Is Big in ‘Most Embarrassing’ Speech.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared his admiration for Peppa Pig World, praising the theme park based on the popular children’s cartoon series as an example of “UK inventiveness” during a “very embarrassing,” rambling speech.

During an eye-catching speech to the Confederation of British Industry on Nov. 22, Johnson said that he had just visited Peppa Pig World “as we all must.” After asking audience members if they had also visited the park, the prime minister and Conservative Party leader bemoaned that “not many” hands had been raised, while saying that he “liked” the park despite it being “stereotypical about Daddy Pig.” “I was a little unsure what I’d discover at Peppa Pig World, but I had a great day,” Johnson remarked. “Peppa Pig World is just what I’m looking for. It has, uh, really safe streets and strict school discipline. I saw a strong focus on new mass-transit networks. Even if they are a little clichéd in their portrayal of Daddy Pig.” “But the important lesson for me from going to Peppa Pig World, which I’m shocked you haven’t seen,” Johnson continued, “was about the strength of British inventiveness.”

The prime minister was astounded that “a pig that looks like a hairdryer” or “a sort of Picasso-like hairdryer” had established a phenomenally successful global franchise, describing the cartoon creation as “pure genius” and claiming that no government or politician could “conceivably come up with Peppa.”

Johnson’s statements appeared to be made on the spur of the moment, with the prime minister straining to find his notes and saying “pardon me” several times before speaking.

According to The Guardian, the speech was widely panned in the United Kingdom, with opponents calling it as “the most embarrassing by a Conservative prime leader.” Johnson’s analogies to Peppa Pig were utilized in place of “logical thinking,” according to Helen Thaventhiran, a University of Cambridge professor. “You believe you’re getting something that will make you feel content or full,” Thaventhiran explained. “You remember the ‘Picasso-like hairdryer,’ [as Johnson described Peppa Pig’s image], but you’re not receiving anything nutritious, policy, or rational thinking,” Johnson said. Johnson’s address was also slammed by Keir Starmer, the leader of the Conservative Party, who is Johnson’s main political opponent. This is a condensed version of the information.