Boris Johnson says Christmas will not be canceled, but he does offer a caution about limits.

As the Omicron version of the virus continues to spread fast, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has released an update on tighter coronavirus restrictions.

The Prime Minister was stated to be “considering” more limitations as the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) warned that without additional precautions, covid mortality might reach 6,000 per day.

Mr Johnson said today that there isn’t enough evidence to support tighter coronavirus restrictions before Christmas, but that “no further measures can be ruled out” after then.

He noted that the issue is still “finely balanced” and that people should “take prudence.”

The Prime Minister remarked in a video message: “Without a question, Omicron continues to accelerate at a rate unlike anything we’ve seen previously.

“The situation is still extremely challenging, but I understand that many people have been waiting to learn if their Christmas plans would be impacted.

“So all I can say for now is that we can’t rule out any additional steps after Christmas – and we’ll keep a close eye on the data and do whatever it takes to protect public health.

“However, given the ongoing uncertainty about a number of factors, including the severity of Omicron, the hospitalization rate, and the impact of the vaccination launch or boosters, we do not believe there is enough evidence to justify any stricter restrictions before Christmas.

“We’ll continue to keep a careful eye on Omicron, and if the situation worsens, we’ll be ready to intervene if necessary.

“This means that people can go on with their Christmas plans, but the situation is still delicately balanced, and I would advise everyone to exercise caution and continue to safeguard themselves and their loved ones, particularly the vulnerable.

“And don’t forget to follow the instructions – wear a mask indoors if necessary, keep fresh air moving, and get a test before visiting old or vulnerable relatives.”

He went on to say that if people haven’t gotten a vaccine yet, they should “drop everything.”

Mr Johnson’s remarks follow Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement of a £1 billion aid plan for hospitality and leisure firms affected by Covid limitations due to Omicron transmission fears.