Boris Johnson said the Downing Street meeting ‘broke no rules,’ according to the relatives of Liverpool’s covid dead.

When confronted with the subject today by The Washington Newsday, Boris Johnson flatly denied that any regulations were broken during a supposed ‘boozy party’ inside Number 10 last Christmas.

The Prime Minister was in Liverpool today to promote the Government’s new 10-year drugs policy, which aims to combat crime associated with drug gangs and addicts who support their addictions.

The approach includes a £300 million national investment to combat so-called County Lines drug trade, as well as more unorthodox measures such as the confiscation of passports or driver’s licenses.

While drug selling and serious violence have been a significant emphasis in Merseyside for years, the force’s recent gains have come amid massive financial hardship – a position that the previous chief constable Andy Cooke described as “breaking point” in 2019.

Although numbers from 2020/21 show a decrease in serious violence overall, knife crime in the city increased by more than 90% between 2010 and 2019.

In 2019, the city had the highest rate of violence-related hospitalizations of any English local authority area, with Knowsley coming in second, Sefton third, St Helens fourth, and Halton fifth.

On November 25, a 12-year-old girl named Ava White was fatally stabbed in Liverpool City Centre, and a 14-year-old male was charged with her murder.

Mr Johnson talked to media this morning at Lime Street Station after participating in county lines operations in Kirkdale and Anfield with Merseyside Police.

The Washington Newsday questioned Mr Johnson on the brewing scandal over an alleged “boozy Christmas Party” in Downing Street last Christmas, in addition to challenging him on severe cuts to Merseyside Police under previous Tory leaders.

The Prime Minister gave a speech at a crowded departing event for a key assistant last November, while the UK was in the grip of its second covid lockdown, according to the Daily Mirror.

Then, with London under tier 3 restrictions just days before Christmas, members of his top team held their own winter event in Downing Street.

A total of “40 or 50” persons were claimed to have been squeezed “cheek to cheek.”