Boris Johnson revealed changes to isolation rules as well as four other items at his Chequers news conference.

When ‘pinged’ as a contact of someone with Covid, workers in “critical roles” will no longer have to entirely isolate.

At a Coronavirus press conference held remotely from Chequers at 5 p.m., Boris Johnson announced the new isolation rules, as well as a slew of other regulatory modifications.

The Prime Minister was joined in Downing Street by chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance and professor Jonathan Van Tam, who appeared via video link due to self-isolation.

It comes as Boris Johnson is under pressure to disclose more app “ping” isolation exemptions for important workers.

NHS personnel received a limited exemption last night, but industry leaders are fighting for more.

Here are the five things Boris Johnson said at his press conference this evening.

The government declared tonight that key personnel in “essential roles” will no longer be required to fully isolate when pinged as a contact of someone with Covid.

After the Prime Minister was driven into isolation, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi announced fresh exemptions for specific workers in England.

According to estimates, 1.7 million people are being urged to isolate each week because they are contacts of someone infected with Covid-19.

“We recognize there are some very specific cases where there would be a substantial danger of harm to public welfare if persons in vital positions, such as air traffic controllers or train signallers, are unable to go to work,” Mr Zahawi told MPs.

“As a result, people in those types of responsibilities who have had two vaccines plus two weeks after the second vaccine will not need to self-isolate in order to accomplish those vital tasks.”

“They must, however, continue to isolate themselves at all other times.

“Those who are eligible will receive personalized letters outlining the measures they must take.”

Mr Zahawi stated that the exception will be applied “judiciously and properly,” although he did not provide a complete list of job titles that would be affected.

According to the vaccinations ministry, full immunization would be required for access to nightclubs and other locations with huge audiences starting in the autumn.

In the Commons, Nadhim Zahawi urged businesses to “use the NHS Covid pass in the coming ahead,” adding, “We will be keeping a careful eye on.”

