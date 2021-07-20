Boris Johnson quipped in WhatsApp chats that the elderly should ‘get covid and live longer.’

According to text texts published by his former senior adviser, Boris Johnson quipped that coronavirus sufferers “live longer” as he fought a second nationwide lockdown last Autumn.

According to reports, the Prime Minister informed officials in a WhatsApp message sent last October, “I no longer buy all this NHS (sic) overwhelmed crap.”

Infections were on the rise at the moment, and No10 was under increasing pressure to impose another lockdown.

Travelers from the United States are being advised not to visit the United Kingdom, even if they are completely vaccinated.

“I must say I have been rather shocked by some of the facts on covid fatalities,” Mr Johnson said in texts to aides, which were revealed on Tuesday night on Dominic Cummings: The Interview, BBC2.

“The median age is 82, with men averaging 81 and women averaging 85. That is well beyond the average life expectancy.

“So obtain COVID and live longer,” says the author. Only around 4% of people under the age of 60 end up in the hospital, and almost all of them survive. And I’m no longer a fan of the NHS’s overburdened products. I believe we may need to re-calibrate.”

Another letter stated, “There are only about 3 million people above the age of 80 in this country.”

“It indicates we don’t go for national lockdown,” a third added.

According to The Mirror, the disclosures come as the PM’s former main adviser piles further criticism on his former boss for the UK’s response to the pandemic.

Mr Cummings, 49, has launched a series of attacks on Mr Johnson’s fitness for office since departing Downing Street last November.

The PM’s “attitude at that point was a weird mix of, er, partly it’s all nonsense and lockdowns don’t work anyway and partly, well, this is terrible but the people who are dying are essentially all over 80 and we can’t kill the economy just because of people dying over 80,” he said on Tuesday’s show.

“A lot of people heard the Prime Minister say that, and the Prime Minister texted it to me and other individuals,” he continued.

According to the ex-aide, the PM puts “his own political objectives ahead of people’s lives, for sure.”

Mr Johnson, he alleged, regretted the shutdown in spring 2020, which fueled the premier’s reluctance to order a second lockdown. “The summary has come to an end.”