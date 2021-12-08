Boris Johnson pays tribute to Allegra Stratton, whom he describes as a “great colleague.”

During a news conference on Downing Street tonight, Boris Johnson paid tribute to Allegra Stratton.

On Wednesday night, the Prime Minister introduced Plan B measures, instructing people to work from home and making the NHS covid pass necessary.

The press conference took place just hours after Allegra Stratton, a Downing Street aide, resigned over a video of her laughing and joking about an alleged Christmas party at Number 10 last year.

As part of Plan B, the NHS has made a covid pass required for nightclubs and other places.

Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC Political Editor, grilled the Prime Minister, asking how he could expect people to follow rules after his own team “laughed and joked at that same lecture.”

“The first thing I want to say is that I know Allegra Stratton has resigned today, and I wanted to pay tribute to her,” Mr Johnson added.

“I make no excuses for the frivolity with which the matter was handled in the rehearsal that everyone saw in that clip, notwithstanding what everyone has seen.”

“There is no explanation for it, and I realize how annoying it was, but I want to emphasize that Allegra has been a terrific colleague and has accomplished a lot during her time in government, and she was especially effective as a voice for Cop26.”

“She was instrumental in marshaling and rallying the world in Cop26, and Laura, you’ll have to forgive me for saying that.”

“My words seemed to make light of the rules everyone,” Ms Stratton said when she quit this afternoon. “”I never intended for that to happen.”” I’ll be sorry for those statements for the rest of my life, and I apologize profusely to all of you.

“Working for the government is a tremendous honor. I tried to do the right thing by you all, to act civilly and decency, and to live up to the great expectations you have for Number 10.

“I am deeply sorry to all of you who have lost loved ones, who have faced excruciating loneliness, and who have struggled with your enterprises.”