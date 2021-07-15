Boris Johnson lays forth his plan to bring Britain up to par.

As he lays out his vision for the UK in a key address, Boris Johnson will declare that his leveling up agenda is “win-win” and will not be a matter of “robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

The Prime Minister is anticipated to remark today (Thursday) that the scheme is not a “jam-spreading operation” that will make wealthy places poorer to help the poor.

Mr Johnson, though, will seek to criticize previous leaders for investing too heavily in London and the South East when he speaks in the West Midlands.

He’ll try to outline a main goal for his leadership, which has so far been dominated by the coronavirus response and a succession of sleaze claims.

According to a transcript of Mr Johnson’s speech given by Downing Street, “understanding the difference between this effort and levelling down” is critical.

“We don’t want to decapitate the towering poppies,” says the narrator. We don’t believe you can make the impoverished portions of the country richer by making the wealthy parts of the country poorer.”

After the recent loss in the Chesham and Amersham by-election, which was a safe seat until captured by the Lib Dems last month, Mr Johnson will hope that the vow not to take from affluent areas would keep traditional Tory voters on board.

Downing Street hasn’t said if he’ll make any specific policy pronouncements at the speech, but a leveling up policy document is expected to be released in the autumn.

The Prime Minister would be “pitting individuals and towns against each other,” according to Labour, who called it a “empty husk of a speech.”

Previous governments will be blamed by the Prime Minister for focusing too much on “turbo charging” areas where housing prices are already “sky high.”

He will claim that as a result of this, more people have been compelled to relocate to those areas, resulting in longer and more crowded commutes and workers spending less time with their children, who they fear may not be able to buy a home.

He will remark that poorer regions' living standards and public services must be enhanced in particular, but that "leveling up" is not a "jam-spreading operation." It's not as if you're robbing Peter.