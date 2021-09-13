Boris Johnson issues a warning that the ‘pandemic is far from gone’ ahead of the Covid winter plan.

Boris Johnson will announce a slew of winter Covid measures tomorrow in an attempt to “preserve the gains” made in the previous nine months.

Work-from-home instructions and the requirement to wear face masks are expected to be kept as alternatives in the plan, with lockdowns serving as a “last resort.”

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will address the nation about how the country can learn to live with the coronavirus, emphasizing the importance of vaccinations in the coming months.

“The pandemic is far from ended, but with to our fantastic vaccine program, innovative therapies, and testing, we are able to live with the virus without severe constraints on our freedoms,” Mr Johnson said ahead of the announcement.

“Tomorrow, I’ll lay out a clear plan to defend the advances we’ve gained during the autumn and winter, when the virus has a natural advantage.”

The proposal is said to place a renewed emphasis on vaccines as a first line of defense, with testing, public health guidance, and a “world-leading” variant surveillance system to back it up.

It comes as the UK’s four chief medical officers announced on Monday that youngsters aged 12 to 15 should be given a first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to lessen the risk of disease spreading in schools.

“We are in a very different place than where we were previously when other lockdowns were introduced, thanks to the success of our vaccine program and other things like therapeutics treatments for coronavirus,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters when asked if ministers would consider a winter lockdown if Covid-19 cases rise.

“We would only consider such steps as a last option, and we will lay out our strategy in further detail tomorrow if we saw a big spike in cases.”

Vaccine passports, which were opposed by both Conservative and Labour MPs, will not be included in the plan.

Because of the decision not to establish passports, England’s policies differ from those in Scotland, where a proposal to introduce them was passed in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, and a decision in Wales is due next week.