Boris Johnson is “unlikely” to announce a lockdown or other restrictions.

Following a briefing on the impact of Christmas on covid infections and hospital demands, Boris Johnson is “not expected” to propose further limits to control the Omicron variety in England.

Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, and Sir Patrick Vallance, the top scientific adviser, were due to brief the Prime Minister on Monday in what was characterized as an internal Government meeting.

According to the PA news agency, no announcement is expected to come out of the meeting, potentially putting England at odds with the rest of the UK, which has implemented post-Christmas restrictions.

In England, Conservative MPs have cautioned against going beyond Plan B, with senior Tory Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown urging a “wait-and-see” attitude to the impact of infections on hospital admissions.

The most recent publicly available UK infection data dates from Christmas Eve, when almost 122,000 people tested positive in the previous 24 hours, but hospital data on the Government dashboard has not been updated since December 20.

Sir Geoffrey expressed his hope that the Prime Minister would be “extremely cautious before adopting new measures,” as he appealed for individuals to be able to “make their own decisions” about infection prevention.

The comments come as restrictions on hospitality and major events are imposed in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, with the Scottish Government ordering nightclubs to close on Monday and hospitality businesses selling alcohol to return to solely providing table service.

The UK Government’s Plan B guideline is currently in effect in England, which includes instructions on working from home, wearing masks in stores and other public places, and using covid passes to obtain entrance to large events.

When asked if he was concerned that England was “out of step” with the rest of the UK in terms of Omicron limits, Cotswolds MP Sir Geoffrey slammed the devolved administrations’ policies.

The treasurer of the backbench Conservatives’ 1922 Committee told Times Radio: “The principalities, in my opinion, are out of step with England.

“I believe they have been too cautious, and I believe they have caused more economic harm than good.”

