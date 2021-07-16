Boris Johnson is under pressure to offer NHS workers a long-awaited salary raise.

Pressure is mounting on the government to give NHS workers a long-awaited wage raise before Parliament adjourns for the summer session next Monday.

Unison claims that the wage boost was due more than 100 days ago, and that it has been almost a year since the union petitioned the Prime Minister for a £2,000 pay hike.

Health workers are becoming increasingly concerned that authorities will fail to announce an increase in NHS pay before MPs leave for the summer recess, according to the report.

Following the Government’s suggestion that no more than 1% could be financed, the NHS Pay Review Body (PRB) reported to ministers three weeks ago, causing outrage among NHS employees.

Over 30,000 health workers have signed an open letter to the Prime Minister demanding payment.

In May, health professionals in Scotland received a wage increase from the Scottish Government worth at least 4% for the majority of employees.

“It is in Boris Johnson’s gift to provide staff a fair deal,” said Sara Gorton, Unison’s head of health. Despite this, he continues to make them wait.

“It’s been 320 days since Unison wrote to Boris Johnson demanding a £2,000 raise for every NHS worker, but health employees in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland still have no idea what they’ll get.

“Staff who have done so much throughout the epidemic are being treated as an afterthought as MPs go on vacation, and illnesses are spreading, putting further pressure on the entire health team.

“The very least the government can do now is confirm that employees will receive a modest raise.”