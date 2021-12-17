Boris Johnson is under a lot of pressure following the loss of the ultra-safe North Shropshire.

Boris Johnson will be under a lot of pressure after the Lib Dems won a by-election sparked by a corruption scandal in North Shropshire, which had previously been a safe seat for the Conservatives.

The Lib Dems’ resounding victory in the West Midlands seat on Thursday, when they overturned a near-23,000 lead, will further unsettle Tory nerves.

Helen Morgan, a Lib Dem, dealt another blow to Prime Minister David Cameron when she gained a staggering 5,925 votes in one of the most significant by-election victories in recent decades.

Without a doubt, the Prime Minister has had a difficult week.

Conservative backbenchers voted against the mandatory use of Covid health cards for major venues on Tuesday, infuriating him more than any other time in his tenure.

As the Omicron type of coronavirus spread, about 100 Conservatives resisted the measures, despite Mr Johnson’s personal efforts to persuade them.

The regulations were passed with Labour’s support, but the uprising makes it more difficult for the Prime Minister to impose additional limitations if they are needed to preserve the NHS.

Several allegations of lockdown-breaching parties conducted in No 10 and by other Tories, notably last Christmas, have continued to pound him.

The findings of Cabinet Secretary Simon Case’s probe into gatherings at Downing Street and other government ministries are expected to be released this week.

Another potential stumbling block is questioning from ministerial interests advisor Lord Geidt concerning the expensive renovations at Mr Johnson’s flat at No 11 in response to suspicions that the Prime Minister may have deceived him.

The loss of what should have been a safe Tory seat in a by-election for the second time since his landslide victory in 2019 will jangle Conservative nerves even more and undermine Mr Johnson’s authority.

Mr Johnson was elected Conservative leader because of his ability to win polls, but some may now wonder if the “get Brexit done” catchphrase swung the general election.

Senior Conservatives questioned his strategy in the aftermath of the unprecedented backbench mutiny.

If Mr Johnson does not improve the way he deals with his own MPs, a leadership challenge, according to Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, “needs to be on the cards.”

There are rumored to be potential competitors within the Prime Minister’s Cabinet. “The summary has come to an end.”