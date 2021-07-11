Boris Johnson is the latest politician to propose an extra bank holiday if England wins Euro 2020.

There are mounting calls for a national holiday if England defeats Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

On Thursday, Lee Jones launched a petition on the Parliament website, requesting that the Prime Minister provide a one-off day off if the Three Lions defeat Italy at Wembley on Sunday night.

The number of petitions demanding for a bank holiday to celebrate an England victory has surpassed 350,000, while ministers are reportedly contemplating booking the day off in August, when coronavirus rules are relaxed.

The Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium could be invaded by flying ants.

The final will begin at 8 p.m. at Wembley Stadium and will conclude by 10 p.m. if it finishes on schedule.

If the game goes to overtime or a penalty shootout, the game will end at 11 p.m.

Any trophy presentation for the Three Lions would very certainly push back bedtimes even more.

The win over Denmark in the semi-finals on Wednesday, which went to extra time but not penalties, ended about 10.45 p.m.

Employers that are able should be flexible about allowing employees to come in late on Monday or take the day off if England wins, according to Downing Street.

They remained tight-lipped, though, on the possibility of a bank holiday if England wins, either on Monday or at a later date.

“We don’t want to pre-empt the conclusion and tempt fate,” a No 10 spokesman added. We would, of course, lay forth any preparations that would be necessary in due time. Let’s see how things go on Sunday.”

Any bank holiday would have to be declared by the Queen.

A handful of schools have already stated that students will be permitted to begin classes later on Monday if they so desire.

Nadhim Zahawi, a government minister, refused to say whether the government would create the one-time bank holiday.

When asked about Trevor Phillips, he expressed his excitement. He said on Sky News on Sunday that he would “not jinx that.”

“There is no way I’m going to be presumptuous on your show and declare we’re having a bank holiday,” he remarked.

Mr Zahawi had previously refused to predict the outcome of the match versus Italy. The summary comes to a close.