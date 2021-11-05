Boris Johnson is still calculating the cost of the Owen Paterson fiasco.

Boris Johnson is left assessing the cost of a humiliating Government U-turn as the fallout from the Owen Paterson row continues.

Following Mr Paterson’s departure, the Prime Minister now faces a by-election in North Shropshire, which will be dominated by allegations of scandal.

Labour has also urged an investigation into comments made by the Business Secretary about the future of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, whose investigation into Mr Paterson sparked the pandemonium in Westminster this week.

The issue isn’t going away anytime soon, with MPs planning an emergency debate on Monday to discuss the fallout from this week’s events in the Commons.

Mr Paterson, a former Cabinet minister, resigned as an MP rather than risk being suspended from Parliament for 30 days for allegedly violating lobbying regulations.

After the Prime Minister was forced to abandon a plan to avert Mr Paterson’s instant suspension by announcing a review of the entire disciplinary system, the senior Tory announced his resignation.

On Wednesday, around 250 Tory MPs endorsed the contentious idea, but there was a significant backlash, and by Thursday morning, the Government was forced to make a U-turn, blaming a lack of cross-party support.

Some Conservatives have blamed Chief Whip Mark Spencer for the comical chain of events, despite Downing Street insisting that Mr Johnson had faith in him and the “great job” he was doing.

Mark Harper, the former chief whip who was one of 13 Conservatives to vote against the plans on Wednesday, called the situation “one of the most unedifying episodes” he has witnessed in his 16 years in Parliament and appeared to blame Mr Johnson.

“My colleagues should not have been told to vote for this from the top down,” he stated.

The circumstances of the by-election have led to claims that the opposition parties could unite behind a single anti-sleaze candidate, despite Labour sources insisting no “official” talks had taken place. Mr Paterson had a comfortable majority of almost 23,000 in North Shropshire, and the circumstances of the by-election have led to claims that the opposition parties could unite behind a single anti-sleaze candidate, despite Labour sources insisting no “official” talks had taken place.

Before the Government’s U-turn and Mr Paterson’s resignation, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng predicted that the vote asking for change of the Commons standards regime would result in reform. “The summary has come to an end.”