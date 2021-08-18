Boris Johnson is skewered by a simple question from a Merseyside MP.

As Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, a Merseyside MP chastised Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab for taking a holiday.

The House of Commons has been summoned for an emergency debate on the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has quickly taken control following the withdrawal of US and UK forces.

The UK government has been chastised for its handling of the crisis and lack of readiness for the calamity that is unfolding in the country.

‘Afghan migrants are welcome in the Liverpool City Region,’ says Steve Rotheram.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confessed yesterday that the administration was caught off guard by the rapidity with which the Talban seized control of the country and its capital while he was on holiday in a five-star resort in Crete.

He stated that if he had known the “magnitude of the Taliban takeover,” he would not have gone on vacation.

“It is not true to argue that the UK Government was preparing or did not expect this,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was also on vacation as the crisis unfolded, said during today’s debate.

“He seemed to be making a case previously that he had expected anything similar to what happened by having the quick force response force ready and waiting,” Wallasey MP Angela Eagle said.

“How come he and the Foreign Secretary were on vacation when this disaster struck?”

Mr Johnson did not respond to the question, but did say that the government was working ‘round the clock’ to cope with the Afghan crisis.

“We must deal with the world as it is, acknowledging what we have accomplished and what we have not accomplished,” he continued.

Later in the debate, Labour leader Keir Starmer launched his own attack on Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his vacation, saying, “You can’t organize an international response from the beach.”