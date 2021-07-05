Boris Johnson is scheduled to make seven major announcements in his speech.

Boris Johnson will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. from Downing Street, where he will declare July 19 to be “Freedom Day.”

When it comes to dealing with COVID-19, the Prime Minister is anticipated to repeal legislation prohibiting social distancing, face masks, and other restrictions, instead encouraging individuals to use common sense and their own judgment.

The plans for step four of the road map out of lockdown will be finalized on July 12 if the government determines whether all four conditions have been met: an effective immunization campaign, evidence that vaccines work, manageable infection rates, and low risk of variations.

At 5 p.m., Mr Johnson will hold a press conference at Downing Street with England’s top medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and the Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.

Masks for the Face

Except at hospitals, GP surgeries, and care homes, face masks are expected to become optional from July 19.

Fines for not wearing face masks are due to be eliminated, while it is still recommended that individuals wear them in busy or enclosed situations.

The decision hasn’t gone over well with everyone, with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham saying, “I struggle to see how ministers can withdraw the obligation to wear masks on public transportation without causing serious problems for some people who rely on it.”

“Those who are more susceptible to infection or who are fearful of infection will be put in an extremely unfair position.”

Working from the comfort of your own home

With Mr Johnson due to unveil new restrictions regarding working from home, many offices throughout the UK could start to fill up again.

“Everyone who can work from home must do so,” according to current government recommendations, and “if you can’t work from home, arrange your travel to avoid crowds.”

However, as we move into step four, this appears to be changing, and many individuals may be returning to work.

In pubs, scanning QR codes

Many of us have had to either scan a QR code with our phones or write down our information for track and trace purposes when we arrive into a pub.

