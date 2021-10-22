Boris Johnson is refusing to rule out another state of emergency.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to rule out another lockdown, but today stated that “at the present,” there is no need for a full-fledged Covid lockdown.

As he faced questions at a vaccine center, the PM didn’t rule out the possibility of a future lockdown, with stores and restaurants closing and a stay-at-home order.

“I’ve got to tell you at the moment that we see absolutely nothing to indicate it is on the cards at all,” he stated instead.

To curb the development of Covid, SAGE scientists advise the UK to implement Plan B, which includes working from home.

The Prime Minister’s announcement came as Downing Street said it had no intentions to activate the government’s Plan B, which includes less harsh regulations than a lockdown, despite the fact that the number of cases has risen to over 50,000 each day, according to The Mirror.

“Earlier intervention might lessen the need for more rigorous, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures,” a SAGE meeting on October 14 cautioned.

In comparison to mask-wearing and the implementation of Covid passports, SAGE research suggested that government guidance to work from home would be the most effective solution.

Mr Johnson, on the other hand, has so far rebuffed pleas for earlier involvement. “Our Autumn and Winter Plan always expected that cases would spike about now, and we’re seeing that in the figures,” he said.

“We’re seeing a lot of infection here.” They’re not, however, outside of the bounds of what we expected to see in the autumn.” Despite the fact that Tory MPs have been seen without facial coverings in Parliament this week, he advised people to obey instructions, particularly to wear masks in enclosed settings.

When asked if individuals should work from home, he was similarly evasive. “We keep all measures under regular evaluation, and we’ll do everything it takes to protect the public,” he said, “but the figures we’re seeing right now are exactly what we predicted in the Autumn and Winter Plan.”