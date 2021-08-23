Boris Johnson is pressuring Joe Biden to extend the Afghanistan evacuation window beyond August 31.

According to the UK government, US President Joe Biden is under pressure from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to extend the Afghanistan evacuation window beyond its current deadline of August 31.

According to the Associated Ask, Johnson will press Biden for an extension of the airlift at a Group of Seven emergency session on Tuesday. Britain has organized the virtual meeting.

Although Biden has not ruled out the prospect of extending the date set before the Taliban’s quick takeover, he stated on Sunday that he hopes it will not be necessary.

On Monday, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said, “If their timeline extends even by a day or two, it will give us a day or two extra to evacuate people.” “Because we’re down to hours now, not weeks, and we have to make the most of every minute to get people out,” says the narrator.

Biden’s unwillingness to listen to Britain—or other friends who pressed for a postponement of the US withdrawal—is the latest sign that the UK-US “special relationship” is a lopsided one.

As part of efforts to control the chaotic exodus, about 1,000 British soldiers are stationed at Kabul’s airport alongside 6,000 American troops. Some military officers in the United Kingdom have stated that once the Americans go, Britain should continue the operation with other NATO members.

However, James Heappey, the UK’s Armed Forces Minister, stated that “there is a stark truth that there would be no international airlift without the way that the US is underpinning it.”

“A US presence is fundamentally underpinning the mission in Kabul this week, not just in terms of the number of troops that they have at the airport ensuring its security, but also in terms of the role that the US air force is playing in delivering air traffic control and all of the other airfield services,” he told Sky News.

Heappey also noted that an extension would necessitate the Taliban’s as well as the US’s cooperation.

More over 150,000 British troops served in Afghanistan in the years following the US-led invasion in 2001, making them the second-largest force behind the US, with 457 deaths. Senior British military officers have expressed their displeasure with the US withdrawal, claiming that it reveals the hollowness of the trans-Atlantic "special relationship"