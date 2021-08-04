Boris Johnson is foregoing an international vacation in favor of a staycation.

Instead of traveling abroad this year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to be planning a vacation in the UK.

The decision comes as travel restrictions for several destinations remain in place, causing people across the United Kingdom to cancel their overseas vacation plans.

Even counties that are currently classified as safe could be reclassified as high-risk, requiring individuals to quarantine when they return home.

“The PM is going to staycation this year,” a top government insider informed The Telegraph.

Mr Johnson’s final destination is still unknown. Last summer, he spent his vacation in Scotland.

As the holiday flight industry faces a “last chance saloon” for the summer season, business leaders have urged on the government to open up travel at a faster rate.

The Confederation of British Sector (CBI) has urged for a “new settlement” to enable the tourism industry and the UK economy more widely “deal with Covid,” which would mean fewer people arriving in the UK would have to isolate.

“The foreign travel sector is in the last chance saloon for the summer season,” said John Foster, CBI policy director. If struggling businesses are to have a chance to trade their way back to health this year, restrictions must be eased.

“The United Kingdom’s effective vaccination rollout, along with lessons learnt throughout the pandemic, present a genuine possibility for increased travel to continue in a safe manner. Individuals who have received UK-approved vaccines, rather than those who received NHS vaccines, should be included in the list of people who can avoid self-isolation upon their return to the UK.

(Photo by PA Graphics)

“It will be critical to re-establish passenger confidence. It’s critical to establish straightforward, consistent norms and communicate them effectively.

“The decision to stop publishing an amber watchlist is a good move in the right direction, but the government needs to get back to consulting industry first, so that better policies can be developed and implemented.

“In addition to easing limitations, the government should make the development of an efficient pre-travel system for assessing passengers’ Covid-status a top priority to avoid airport congestion.”

According to a paper produced by the CBI recommending a “new settlement for living with the virus,” passengers should be able to take advantage of “bulk-testing to stop mass self-isolation,” also known as test and release. “The summary has come to an end.”