Boris Johnson is facing Tory criticism over cuts to foreign aid.

Boris Johnson will face increased pressure to overturn a £4 billion cut to the UK’s overseas aid budget, which has enraged several Conservative MPs.

An attempt to modify unrelated legislation to force the government to reestablish its vow to spend 0.7 percent of national revenue on aid was ruled out of order by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle on Monday.

MPs did, however, gain a three-hour emergency discussion on Tuesday, during which Tory critics, including former Prime Minister Theresa May, are set to heap pressure on the government ahead of the G7 conference in Cornwall this week.

Sir Lindsay also stated that he expects ministers to offer MPs the opportunity to vote on the decision to suspend the 0.7 percent pledge, which is codified in law.

Any vote following Tuesday’s debate would be merely symbolic and non-binding on the Government.

Former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell, the rebel leader, claimed that if the amendment had been put to a vote on Monday, the Government would have lost by up to 20 votes, despite having a working majority of more than 80.

He told MPs that the government was “riding roughshod” over the House of Commons.

“The Government’s failure to address this issue in the week of the British presidency of the G7 would indisputably result in hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths,” he warned.

While Downing Street will be relieved to avoid a humiliating defeat ahead of the summit in Cornwall, the scale of the opposition ensures that the issue will not be forgotten.

According to a government official, the government’s actions were in accord with the International Development Act of 2015, which specifically stated that the 0.7 percent objective might be missed in certain instances.

According to the spokeswoman, they are still dedicated to restore the aim “when the fiscal circumstances permits.”

“The pandemic’s impact on government finances has led us to make difficult but necessary decisions about how we spend taxpayers’ money, including temporarily cutting the aid budget to 0.5 percent of GNI (gross national income),” the spokesman added.

“In the year 2021. (This is a brief piece.)