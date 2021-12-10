Boris Johnson is facing new allegations about another Christmas party he hosted in Number 10.

As the Prime Minister battled various fires threatening his party, new allegations about an alleged Christmas event in No 10 emerged.

Following reports that Downing Street’s director of communications gave a speech and handed out awards at an event scheduled for December 18 2020, a senior Tory MP asked Boris Johnson to “get a handle” of the situation.

According to ITV News, Jack Doyle, who was the deputy director of communications at No 10 at the time, spoke to up to 50 individuals during a Christmas gathering on that date.

Mr Doyle, as he did every week, spoke to the press office to congratulate them for their efforts and offer some awards to recognize the team’s accomplishments, according to reports.

Downing Street will only declare that a fact-finding investigation was underway.

A request for comment has been made to Mr Doyle.

As the additional allegations emerged, Labour labeled a review into alleged Covid-rule-busting gatherings in Government a “sham,” while party leader Sir Keir Starmer indicated the PM was unfit for the role.

“Boris Johnson is unsuitable to lead our country,” his official account tweeted on Thursday night.

“I’m convinced we’ll win the next general election, whether it’s in 2023 or 2024,” Sir Keir told The Telegraph.

“So the question for the Cabinet, ministers, and all Tory MPs, frankly, is are they prepared to endure the next two years of increased degradation of themselves and their party, being forced to defend the indefensible and bringing themselves and their party further into disrepute?” Because this isn’t going to change – he’s unfit for office, it isn’t going to change. Or are they going to take some action?” Meanwhile, rumours suggest that more than 30 MPs may vote against the Government next week over new Covid laws to combat the spread of the Omicron variety, putting Mr Johnson’s government in jeopardy.

In the wake of claims that regulations were broken, the Prime Minister has faced criticism from all sides of the political spectrum.