Boris Johnson is facing backlash after making a joke about Margaret Thatcher closing coal mines.

He's been in Scotland this week trying to shore up support for the Union, but today he was facing a backlash from Labour MPs in Northern ex-coalfield communities over a "crass" joke about mine closures.

After he appeared to joke about the closure of coal mines under Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s, the Prime Minister was accused of laughing about the “pain and suffering” of communities in the North East and South Yorkshire.

Mr Johnson made the remarks during a trip north of the border, where he discussed the transition away from polluting fossil fuels like coal and toward cleaner energy sources. “We had a tremendous early start thanks to Margaret Thatcher, who closed so many coal mines around the country,” he continued, “and we’re now fast moving away from coal altogether.”

He is said to have laughed and told reporters, “I hoped it would get you going,” indicating that the remark was meant as a joke.

MPs in the North East, which was historically highly reliant on the coal sector, reacted angrily to the news. Ian Lavery, Labour MP for Wansbeck, said he was “appalled but not unexpected.” Boris Johnson, who joined the Conservative Party to help destroy our mining jobs and towns, now laughs and jokes about the anguish and suffering that the Tories cruelly inflicted on hardworking people and their families.”

The comment was “obviously made in fun,” according to Brendan Clarke-Smith, a Tory MP for Bassetlaw.

“That said, I wouldn’t have made the joke personally, and I believe we all know that when an industry closes in a community, it can have a very negative impact on the local economy that can take a generation to recover from,” he added.

“If we were talking about speeding up closures, I would have used Harold Wilson of the Labour Party as an example, who shuttered 290 pits compared to Margaret Thatcher’s 160.”

Tory MPs in so-called “Red Wall” areas won from Labour in 2019 were particularly uneasy, with one unidentified MP telling The Times: “It is spitting in the face of communities.”

