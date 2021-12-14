Boris Johnson is facing a tremendous backlash after the passage of the covid pass bill.

In England, MPs have adopted a new rule requiring the use of covid cards for access to nightclubs and major venues.

On Tuesday, December 14, members of Parliament voted in the House of Commons to pass a new law requiring people to produce proof of vaccination or a negative covid test before accessing major venues.

According to MirrorOnline, the measure was enacted by a vote of 369 to 126.

The 12 Lib Dems and a few others were among the rebels. However, 101 Conservative MPs are said to have defected, the highest number in any vote since Mr Johnson surged to power in 2019, wiping out his 80-odd workable majority.

The health-care reforms only passed because Labour leader Keir Starmer stated it was his “patriotic duty” to support them.

As a result of the Omicron Covid variation spiral, the PM may be forced to impose even more restrictions.

Meanwhile, by a vote of 441 to 41, the introduction of face masks to new venues, such as theaters and cinemas, was approved.

It came despite Mr Johnson’s last-minute plea to his own Tory backbenchers on the 1922 Committee of Tory Backbenchers, where he forgot his mask as he exited a crowded room.

At the meeting, he informed MPs that “we have no choice” and that his ideas are “fair and proportionate.”

He went on to explain that he wants the country to be as “free as we possibly can,” before adding that “no hospitality will be closed.”

However, after No10 repeatedly declined to rule out further limits before Christmas, it’s believed he stopped short of an official pledge.

“The rebellion is massive, it’s considerably more than we imagined,” said the Shadow Health Secretary, who stopped short of asking for the PM to resign.

“That is a very exceptional act of defiance. The government has lost its majority as a result of Labour’s victory.

“We stayed true to our word. We vowed that public health would take precedence before party politics. That’s what we did, and we got the administration across the finish line.” Jeremy Corbyn, who is still without the Labour whip, was among those who voted against the covid passes. Covid permits and mandatory vaccinations for NHS workers, he claimed, are “counterproductive” and “will cause division at a time when we need cooperation and solidarity.” “It comes after Cabinet,” says the narrator. “Summary concludes.”