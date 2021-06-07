Boris Johnson is facing a backlash from Tory MPs over aid cuts.

Boris Johnson is facing a backlash from dozens of top Conservatives over his intention to decrease the UK’s aid budget.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May, as well as former Cabinet ministers Andrew Mitchell and David Davis, are among Conservative rebels who support reversing the decision to slash aid spending from the constitutionally mandated 0.7 percent of GDP.

As the coronavirus pandemic impacted the economy, Mr Johnson lowered aid funding to 0.5 percent of national income, although ministers have emphasized that it is simply a temporary solution until the country’s finances are rebuilt.

The 0.7 percent target is enshrined in law, and sticking to it was a Tory manifesto pledge.