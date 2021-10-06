Boris Johnson is expected to unveil a national living wage increase.

According to rumours, Boris Johnson is planning to announce an increase to the so-called national living wage.

According to the Times, the hike would entail a 5.7 percent increase in the national living wage, which is the minimum salary provided to adults over the age of 23.

The rise would be worth an extra £928 per year before tax for someone working 35 hours each week.

According to the Mirror Online, the party leader is barely weeks away from signing off on the minimum wage increase, as he seeks to lead from the front in establishing higher wages in society.

When asked about a prospective increase in the hourly floor rate, Mr Johnson said to ITV News yesterday: “We will accept advise from the low pay commission, and we will see where we get to.”

It comes as the government implements a £20 weekly Universal Credit upgrade that was implemented at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite warnings that hundreds of thousands of people may be forced into poverty, the government has pushed through with the decrease.

No assessments will include the increase starting on Wednesday, which means that no payments will be paid until October 13 – a week later.

The prime minister is expected to argue in his keynote Conservative Party conference speech later today that bolstering “left behind” sections of the country will relieve strain on the “overheating” south-east of England.

During Mr Johnson’s speech, the opposition party plans to drive a van around the perimeter of the conference site Manchester Central, displaying a billboard imploring government to “cancel the reduction” to millions of people’s household incomes.