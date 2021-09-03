Boris Johnson is expected to propose a national insurance rise next week.

Boris Johnson is poised to announce a National Insurance increase next week as part of his proposal to address the social care issue.

In the biggest budget revamp in a generation, the Prime Minister is poised to violate his manifesto vow on raising taxes in order to address concerns such as NHS waiting lists.

According to MirrorOnline, the NI hike is projected to be between 1 and 1.25 percent, although the cost an individual would have to pay would be capped between £60,000 and £80,000.

If free prescriptions are eliminated, more than two million people could lose out.

The Prime Minister, though, is said to be at odds with the Treasury over how much money the rise will bring in.

Labour has resisted the idea of raising the national insurance contribution to address the social crisis since it is considered that it will disproportionately affect younger and lower-paid workers, who will contribute more than older and wealthier people.

Former Conservative Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has also advised ministers to abandon proposals to raise NI, instead opting for a tax increase.

“I’m genuinely suggesting that we need to bite the bullet and say there has to be some kind of tax increase,” Mr Hunt added.

“I believe the electorate’s top priority is to have good health and care services, and I believe they recognize that those pressures, regardless of the pandemic, will only increase in the years ahead, and they want Britain to have the safest, highest-quality health service in the world, as well as a good social care system, which we won’t be able to do at the moment.

The Covid epidemic has exacerbated social care concerns, with an estimated 1.5 million elderly individuals unable to receive the assistance they require as a result of the crisis.

The Justice Secretary, Robert Buckland, stated that no final decision on the NI increase has been made.

“What we stated in the manifesto about social care is that no one has a monopoly on wisdom about these matters, and the British public is clever enough to recognize that when it comes to social care, we,” Mr Buckland added.

